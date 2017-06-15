Scott County nurse arrested on felony drug charge

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has charged a Forest nurse with obtaining a controlled substance by embezzlement. MBN says Rebecca Coonce Hill, 31, was arrested Tuesday.

Hill is a licensed practical nurse at a Scott County healthcare facility. MBN Director John Dowdy says Hill is suspected of embezzling from her employer more than 5,000 dosage units of Norco, an opiate painkiller.

Dowdy says Hill’s arrest was the result of a month-long MBN investigation, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff Department.