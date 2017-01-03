SE Professional Finals Rodeo returning to Neshoba County

Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo is coming to Neshoba County Coliseum Jan. 6-7.

Cowboys and girls are competing to take home the gold. Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo is coming back to Neshoba County for a 5th time.

“It has become our home for the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Finals,” says Bill Hudson, chairman of SPRA. “It’s a perfect little community here that supports the rodeo. We’ve got some great, great sponsors here.”

Something new this year is the youth rodeo finals that will take place starting at 10 a.m. prior to the main events that begin at 7 p.m. January 6 and 7.

“Come on out to their finals, says Hudson. “It’s one ticket, one price. If you pay to get in the youth finals, you pay to get in that night so you get two shows for the price of one.”

These competitors have been racking up points throughout the year to make it to the finals.

“You’re going to see the best bareback riders, saddle bronc riders, steer wrestlers, team ropers, barrel racers,” Hudson said.

And of course, bull riders. You’ll see the top 15 in the southeast compete for that 8 seconds of glory.

The rodeo is kid-friendly. Kid’s Night will be Friday night. There will be a jumper and mechanical bull.

“Got a super great, funny man coming this year,” says Hudson. “This will be his third time, second time coming to Philadelphia, but third time being voted Southeastern Professional Finals funny man of the year.”

Not only do attendees get to watch the competitions, but they have the opportunity to meet the acts performing.

Advance tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for children. Tickets at the gate each night will be $12 and $10. Click the attached link to get a coupon for half-off children’s tickets.