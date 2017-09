A battle between Bobcats and Tigers will headline tonight’s Helmet-to-Helmet game of the week.

Sebastopol and Ethel will meet on the field in eastern Attala County.

The Bobcats come in with a record of 2-1, while the Tigers are still searching for the first win of the season.

Russell Beaty and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go live from the field at 6:45 pm.

The game can be heard on Cruisin 98.3 and the Cruisin 98 mobile app.