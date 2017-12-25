Second arrest made in fatal shooting

Update: Another arrest has been made in connection with a fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew tells Breezy News the second suspect, John Partee, turned himself in at the Kosciusko Police Department around 2:00 am Monday morning. Partee, along with Trayvone Ickom, are in the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bond each.

Both are charged with murder.

12-24: Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew released a letter to the media late Sunday night that reads as follows:

On Sunday December 24, 2017 at 1604hrs the police department received a call of a shooting in front of building 2 at Cannonade Apartments in Kosciusko. Upon arrival officers found a black male with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim has been identified as Marshall Washington a 37 year old from Sallis, MS. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell. Trayvone Ickom an 18 year old black male from Kosciusko, MS has been arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility. Another individual is wanted by the Kosciusko Police Department in connection with the shooting. His name is John Partee, AKA Remey. He is a 23 year old black male with a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to call Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.