Second Auto Accident Involving an 18 Wheeler

At 6:38 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial Drive near Kangaroo Crossing. The caller said a car and 18 wheeler log truck had collided.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there were no injuries and one lane of traffic was blocked. MedStat was cancelled.

According to authorities the driver of the Big Rig said he had brake problems that contributed to the accident.