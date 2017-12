The second deer gun season with dogs is December 24, 2017 through January 17, 2018.

Hunters may harvest bucks or antlerless deer on private land and legal bucks only on open public land.

For more information regarding hunting in Mississippi, visit at www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2199.

Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.