Secretary of state releases 2016-20 Mississippi Blue Book

A new state government almanac known as the Blue Book is now available in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Official & Statistical Register for 2016 to 2020 includes short biographies of elected officials. It lists phone numbers for federal, state, county and city government offices. It has information about state symbols.

To mark 2017 as the bicentennial of statehood, the book also includes a brief history.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann released the 812-page reference volume Tuesday.

His office printed 10,000 copies of the Blue Book, at taxpayer expense, and they are available free to the public.

An electronic version of the book is also posted to the secretary of state’s website. (AP)