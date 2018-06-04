Senate and House Primary elections set for Tuesday

Mississippi will hold party primaries Tuesday for one seat in the U.S. Senate and two in the U.S. House. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 26.

In Kosciusko and Attala County, voters will select candidates for the Republican and Democratic Primaries.

In the Republican primary, Roger Wicker, who has been in the Senate since late 2007, faces one challenger. Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead is a business owner who says in a video on his campaign website: “Wicker and the established party treats the average citizen like we are dirt between their toes.”

Six candidates will be on the ballot for the Democratic primary for Senate. Attorney David Baria and restaurant owner Omeria Scott are members of the Mississippi House. Businessman Howard Sherman is married to actress Sela Ward and has tapped into show business connections: Robert DeNiro and Alec Baldwin hosted a fundraiser for him in New York.

Three candidates are running low-budget campaigns. They are Jensen Bohren, who wants to attract voters who supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential race; Attala County’s Jerone Garland, who says he will push for universal health care and high-speed internet access for rural areas; and Victor G. Maurice Jr., a Marine Corps veteran who says he wants to speak up for fellow African-Americans.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Visit yallvote.sos.ms.gov to find your polling location and a sample ballot for each primary.