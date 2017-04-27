Servpro Coaches Show: Thursday, April 27 (audio)

Before the Whippets take the baseball diamond, you can hear a preview of the week’s games during the Servpro Coaches Show.

Whippet Head Coach Jonathan Jones sits down this week to recap the opening round playoff series against Senatobia.

We also get his thoughts on the second round matchup against Itawamba AHS and how his team prepares for the grind of the playoffs.

