Servpro Coaches Show: Thursday, March 8 (audio)

Before the Whippets take the baseball diamond, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show.

Whippet Head Coach Jonathan Jones sits down this week to recap the game against West Point, previews the series against Leake Central, and give his thoughts on a former player becoming a Mississippi State Trooper.

The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

This year, the show will also be available here on Breezynews.com Thursdays following “Good Morning Kosciusko.”

