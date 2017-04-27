Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Attala

Issued By The National Weather Servie

For Attala County, Mississippi

Severe Thunderstorm Warning From 8:53pm Cdt Wed Until 10pm Cdt Wed The National Weather Service In Jackson Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For… Central Holmes County In Central Mississippi… Southern Carroll County In North Central Mississippi… Central Attala County In Central Mississippi… Southwestern Montgomery County In North Central Mississippi… * Until 1000 Pm Cdt * At 853 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Lexington, Or 8 Miles South Of Black Hawk, Moving East At 55 Mph. Hazard…60 Mph Wind Gusts And Quarter Size Hail. Source…radar Indicated. Impact…hail Damage To Vehicles Is Expected. Expect Wind Damage To Roofs, Siding, And Trees. * This Severe Thunderstorm Will Be Near, Emory And Bowling Green Around 900 Pm Cdt. Vaiden Around 915 Pm Cdt. Kilmichael Around 930 Pm Cdt. Other Locations Impacted By This Severe Thunderstorm Include West And Sallis. Precautionary/preparedness Actions… For Your Protection Move To An Interior Room On The Lowest Floor Of A Building. && A Tornado Watch Remains In Effect Until 1100 Pm Cdt For Central And North Central Mississippi. Hail…1.00in Wind…60mph