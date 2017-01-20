Severe weather possible for most of the state this weekend

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central and southern Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms beginning Friday night and lasting into Saturday evening.

Counties in southern Mississippi are expected to see the most severe weather, but Attala and other counties are still at risk for storms.

Heavy rain, large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and tornadoes are all possible with this weather system.

The timing for the first round of storms is between 11:00 pm Friday and 7:00 am Saturday.

Residents in the path of the storms should have an emergency plan and being gathering all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates.