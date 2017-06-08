The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department is looking for 16 year old Katie Woods. Woods was last seen in Ethel, Ms in Attala County. If anyone comes in contact or knows the whereabouts of Woods you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff Department 662-289-5556
2 thoughts on “Sheriff Asking for Assistance Locating Runaway”
Shannon Jennings says:
She was seen in Ethel Sunday with Whitney Horne, the two girls followed my daughter from Dollar General, then pulled her over and threatened to fight her in the woodyard. So Im sure Glenda Burton Horne’s daughter, Whitney knows where she is!
Shannon Jennings says:
Praying she is found again safe!!