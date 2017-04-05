Sheriff’s office investigating house burglaries in northern Attala County

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of burglaries in northern Attala County.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail, houses are being broken into in the Carmack and Possumneck communities.

Items taken include guns, televisions, and other electronics.

Two people have been arrested, but more people are believed to be involved.

Nail urges residents in the area to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.