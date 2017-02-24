The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.
Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated “a call came in shortly after 6:00 pm that a shooting had taken place in the Dixon Community in Neshoba County.”
Deputies responded to Dixon Baptist Church where a female victim was found. Sheriff Waddell said the female victim died of apparent gun shot wounds.
The woman’s name is not yet being released, and a suspect has not been identified.
Sheriff Waddell stated “we are still investigating, but it is expected at this time to be a homicide.”
This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.
One thought on “Shooting at Neshoba County Church leaves one dead”
Bulldog fan says:
How very sad. Lord I pray for the people envolved.