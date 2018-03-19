Shooting on North Natchez

Breezy News had learned of a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Kosciusko.

At 3:50 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire responded to a person that had been shot. The caller said that a male and a female in a white Tahoe had shot a female on North Natchez Street near Woodard Park.

Witness’ said the two were last seen traveling north on highway 43.

Kosciusko Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle and notified Attala Deputies for assistance.

Earlier at 3:36 pm Officers were called to a business on the square for a report of an active domestic violence assault involving the same subjects.

