Shooting Reported on Attala Road 1140

Breezy News has learned of a shooting that has taken place on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:54 pm Attala Deputies and MedStat EMS were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 1140.The caller said there was a shooting and one subject had been shot in the chest. They said that the shooter had fled the scene on foot.

Attala 9, Deputy Scott Walters, arrived on scene and notified responding units that he had the weapon used and, to his knowledge, that was the only one the subject had. The crime scene was secured and taped off.

