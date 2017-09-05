Shoplifting, disobeying a police officer and other recent arrests

On August 31, 2017, Daniel Hurren, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for shoplifting and disobeying a police officer on East Adams Street by Capt. Chris Busbea.

On August 31, 2017, Melvin Moore, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on East Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On August 31, 2017, Sharon Pilgrim, a 32-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting on Veteran’s Memorial Drive by Officer Cody Williams.

On August 29, 2017, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny by Officer Chase Voyles.

On August 28, 2017 Marcus Cole, a 52-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and weapon possession by a felon at Westwood Apartments by Officer Casey Pounders.

Other recent arrests:

On August 28, 2017, Robert Norwood Jr., a 46-year-old white male, was arrested for public drunkenness on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Devante Lewis.

On August 26, 2017, Anthony Blanden,a 48-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no drive’s license, and no insurance on North Jackson Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On August 25, 2017, Tyrell Allen, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license on North Natchez Street by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On August 25, 2017 Amber Gardner, a 23-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court at Walmart by Captain Bobby Land.

On August 25, 2017, Dwayne Lewis, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for disobeying a police officer by Investigator Greg Collins.

On August 24, 2017, Eric Bell, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance on North Natchez Street by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On August 24, 2014, Ottis Bolton, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunkenness on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Kenny Barron.