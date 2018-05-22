Shoplifting, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 5-19-2018, Arictavise Hill, a 18 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault and possession of marijuana at West Wood Apartments by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 5-19-2018, Derick McBride, a 34 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI (felony) and no driver’s license on East Jefferson Street by Lt Martin Roby.

On 5-19-2018, Lekeisha Johnson, a 39 y/o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on West Adams Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 5-19-2018, Johnny Blair, a 50 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Hooker.

On 5-19-2018, Robert Norwood, a 47 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk on Highway 12 by Captain Chris Busbea.

On 5-18-2018, Shawanni Lee, a 23 y.o b/f, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Chris Busbea with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office

On 5-18-2018, Danielle Biggart, a 26 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On 5-17-2018, Amber Arnold, a 44 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, speeding, suspended driver’s license, and no insurance on Love Road by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On 5-17-2018, Belinda Kern, a 36 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court, expired driver’s license, and no insurance on East Jefferson Street by Chief Herbert Dew.

On 5-16-2018, Jessica Anthony, an 18 y.o w/f from Pearl, was arrested for failure to appear in court by Officer Cody Williams.

On 5-16-2018 Rheda Campbell, a 44 y.o w/f from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of controlled substance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, and no insurance on North Wells Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On 5-12-2018 Gregory Keith, a 38 y.o b/m from Durant, was arrested for suspended driver’s license on North Jackson Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 5-12-2018, Natasha Williams, a 38 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, and no insurance on Tipton Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On 5-12-2018, Amore Winters, a 30 y.o b/m from Frederickburg, VA, was arrested for public drunk, public profanity, and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 5-12-2018, Yolanza Chambers, a 25 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI on Knox Road by Officer Devante Lewis.