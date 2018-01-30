Shoplifting, false pretenses, and other recent arrests

On January 27, 2018, Dyontay Turner, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Martin Roby

On January 26, 2018, Sandra Rasberry, a 24-year-old white female, arrested for false pretenses at Walmart by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On January 26, 2018, Eddie Timms, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, and open container on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On January 23, 2018, Lauren Kolby Gove, a 26-year-old white female was arrested for grand larceny and resisting arrest on West Heaven Drive by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On January 20, 2018, Demetrius Harmon, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, obstructing traffic, failure to stop, no driver’s license, switched tag, and no insurance on Knox Road by Officer Chase Voyles.

On January 14, 2018, David Andrew Rawson, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI refusal and improper equipment on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

In January 14, 2018, Candice Gates,a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and speeding on Huntington Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On January 12, 2018, Melvin Cook, a 67-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Lucas Street by Officer Cody Willimas.

Other recent arrests:

On January 11, 2018, Uche Barber, a 38-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Nathan Linkins on Allen Street.

On January 10, 2018 James Blake Rice, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for uttering forgery (misdemeanor) by Investigator Greg Collins on Aponaug Road.

On January 9, 2018, Jonathan Burrell, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for uttering forgery (misdemeanor) by Officer Nathan Linkins with assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.