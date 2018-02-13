Shoplifting, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On February 11, 2018, James Riley, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 10, 2018, Daniel Jones, a 23-year-old white male was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Tina Jackson, a 27-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Quilton Hall, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on Peeler Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 9, 2018, Rodney Davis, a 40-year-old black male, was arrested for harassing phone calls by Captain Tommy Pender with the Assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 9, 2018, Therea Smith, a 52-year-old black female, was arrested for shoplifting (first offense) on North Natchez Street by Officer Cody Williams.

Other recent arrests:

On February 8, 2018, Toby Ellington, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for seat belt violation and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 8, 2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and false identifying information on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Ethan Pettit, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief on East Jefferson Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Renisea Hall, a 27-year-old black female, from was arrested for disturbing the peace with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On February 6, 2018, Nick Harmon Jr., a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for Credit Card Fraud (Felony) and is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.

On February 6, 2018, Bradley Bishop, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on West North Street by Captain Chris Busbea.

On February 5, 2018, Clifton Henson, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 5, 2018, James Larabel, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and no driver’s license at Kangaroo Crossing by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 3, 2018, Natasha Williams, a 38-year-old black female, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on Tipton Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On February 2, 2018, Mason Gentry, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on West North Street. Gentry is currently awaiting extradition back to Iowa for active arrest warrants. The arrest was made by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 2, 2018, Darren Sheard, a 19-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and probation violation on West North Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 1, 2018, Alexis Bell, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for public profanity on South Natchez Street by Investigator Greg Collins.