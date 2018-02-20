Sign up for Code Red Weather Alerts as a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

With spring time being a prime time for severe weather in Mississippi, and this week being Severe Weather Preparedness week, now is a good time to for residents to sign up for Code Red Weather Warnings.

The warnings will send users phone calls, text messages, and/or email alerts for tornadoes, flash floods, and other local emergencies.

According to Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, the Code Red system is used by a number of counties throughout the state.

The Attala County Board of Supervisors recently approved funding to continue the service.

The free service is available by a link in the top-right corner of the homepage at Attala County.net.

To sign up, click the banner and then follow the instructions by filling out your name, address, and phone number. There are also options available to add additional phones and email addresses.

For more information on the Code Red Weather Warnings, call 662-289-5322.