Sign up is under way for the 40th Annual Renasant Bank Run.

The 5K run/walk and the one mile fun run are set for the morning of April 29 to kickoff the Natchez Trace Festival.

Pre-registration should be completed no later that Friday, April 21.

Race day registration begins at 6:30 am in front of Kosciusko City Hall.

Race packets will be available Monday, April 24 at Renasant Bank at 221 E Washington Street.

More information, maps, and entry forms can be found here.