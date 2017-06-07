Simple assault and other recent arrests

On May 29, 2017, Fred Callahan, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault, public intoxication, and firearm possession by a felon.

Other recent arrests:

On May 23, 2017, James McKee, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested on a bench warrant and taken into custody for drug court.

On May 23, 2017, Carl Smith, a 43-year-0ld white male, was arrested for telephone harassment and cyber-stalking.

On May 23, 2017, Charles Erving Jr. , a 43-year-old black male, was arrested on a MDOC warrant.

On May 23, 2017, Montrell Smith, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested on a MDOC warrant.

On May 23, 2017, Beatrice Davis, a 33-year-old black female, was arrested on a bench warrant for armed robbery.

On May 25, 2017, Keon Gilliam, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for telephone harassment/profanity.

On May 27, 2017, Taylor Evans, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault.

On May 28, Ashley Townsend, a 21-year-old white female, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On May 28, 2017, Katie Lambert, a 25-year-old white female, was arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 28, 2017, Patricia Cain, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

On May 29, 2017, Steven Franklin, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI.

On May 30, 2017, David King, a 49-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, and tint law.

On May 31, 2017, Billy Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family and possession of marijuana.

On June 1, 2017, Kenneth Georgia, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for invasion of privacy.