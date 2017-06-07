On May 29, 2017, Fred Callahan, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault, public intoxication, and firearm possession by a felon.
Other recent arrests:
On May 23, 2017, James McKee, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested on a bench warrant and taken into custody for drug court.
On May 23, 2017, Carl Smith, a 43-year-0ld white male, was arrested for telephone harassment and cyber-stalking.
On May 23, 2017, Charles Erving Jr. , a 43-year-old black male, was arrested on a MDOC warrant.
On May 23, 2017, Montrell Smith, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested on a MDOC warrant.
On May 23, 2017, Beatrice Davis, a 33-year-old black female, was arrested on a bench warrant for armed robbery.
On May 25, 2017, Keon Gilliam, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for telephone harassment/profanity.
On May 27, 2017, Taylor Evans, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault.
On May 28, Ashley Townsend, a 21-year-old white female, was arrested for disturbance of family.
On May 28, 2017, Katie Lambert, a 25-year-old white female, was arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 28, 2017, Patricia Cain, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
On May 29, 2017, Steven Franklin, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI.
On May 30, 2017, David King, a 49-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, and tint law.
On May 31, 2017, Billy Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family and possession of marijuana.
On June 1, 2017, Kenneth Georgia, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for invasion of privacy.
One thought on “Simple assault and other recent arrests”
Bulldog Fan says:
I have never in my life seen such !!
What in the world is wrong with people?
Are they stupid? Yes. Seems to be
I’m willing to bet that 90 % of these arresfs are probably unemployed, on welfare , food stamps , or Dissability!!