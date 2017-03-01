Sinkhole Opens on Veterans Memorial Drive (Video)

At 2:30 pm Kosciusko Police and MDOT were called to Veterans Memorial Drive near Subway for a report of a sinkhole in the road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and blocked the lane as crews started to work on the area. MDOT had just completed placing a patch on the location because a “dip” had developed in the road. Emergency crews were told that a vehicle just passed over the spot when it collapsed and that the driver never stopped. Mayor Jimmy Cockroft tells Breezy News that obviously the condition had been developing over time. No word on the exact cause and no time frame as to how long before repairs will be completed. No injuries were reported.