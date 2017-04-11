Sixth graders at KJHS to get free physicals from Baptist

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017, from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM, approximately 200 sixth grade students will participate in free physical exams at Kosciusko Junior High School.

Baptist Health providers are teaming up to give physicals to not only student athletes, but to all sixth graders interested in participating.

The goal is to screen for health issues students may be experiencing that parents and teachers are unaware of.

A sports physical is required for students interested in playing school athletics as well as summer camps, clinics and more.

The free physicals will include:

Blood pressure

Height and weight

Vision

Orthopaedic and flexibility

General medical exam

The physicals will take place in the gymnasium at Kosciusko Junior High School, located at 317 East Jefferson Street.