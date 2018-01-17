Home » Local » Snowy scenery of Attala County (video) Snowy scenery of Attala County (video) FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogleEmail Posted on January 17, 2018 by Breck Riley
5 thoughts on “Snowy scenery of Attala County (video)”
Wanda McCulloch says:
I enjoyed the pictures of the town! Wish there were more! Thank you!
TheSipGirl says:
Nice pictures Breck!
Judy C Hearon says:
Beautiful pictures!!! Thank you for sharing!!! It is such a rare occasion that we get to enjoy beautiful snow without sleet in this area. God’s Handiworks are Awesome!!!
Sue Nowell says:
Beautiful pictures! Hope the ice has melted on the section of N Huntington at First Baptist Church to N Natchez at the foot of the hill. If it has even a small patch there maybe a wipeout in the curve. Racetrack opened about 8 this morning which is remarkable considering the temperature!
Dollie Young says:
Fantastic! This is our home; where we were born: where we hope to be put away. We have lived away for so many yrs. We still love to go back. These pictures are so real! We recognize most scenes. School looks the same as when we graduated. (Husband graduated in the first to graduate from this “new bldg ” in 1950.). Who is the photographer? Pictures put love in our hearts for Kosciusko/Attala. Thank you so.