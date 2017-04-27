Softball whippets talk playoffs on GMK (audio)

Members of the Kosciusko Whippet softball team stopped appeared on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Thursday.

Seniors Katie Lawrence and Audrey Claire Henderson, along with head coach Tony Terry, visited the studio to speak on the season and Thursday’s playoff game against Lafayette.

The Whippets dropped game one Tuesday night 2-0. The teams will play game two Thursday night in Kosciusko beginning at 5:00 pm.

If needed, game three will begin at 7:00 pm.

Admission is $7.

Audio: Whippet head coach Tony Terry, seniors Katie Lawrence and Audrey Claire Henderson