The Kosciusko Attala Partnership welcomes Southern Spice Boutique to the historic courtsquare. Southern Spice Boutique specializes in women and children’s clothing. Owners, Ashley Shields and Santana Ware opened Southern Spice before Christmas last year. Make a trip to Southern Spice, on the west side of the square, when you’re shopping for spring and summer clothing.
2 thoughts on “Southern Spice Ribbon Cutting”
Aaron Winters says:
So proud of you Ashley! Your Kosy grandparents, James and Ollie Mae Winters, are smiling down from heaven!
Lamar Ware says:
So proud of you darling,”love the life you live, and live the life you love” Southern Spice where everything’s nice as well as the price…….