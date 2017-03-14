Home » Local » Southern Spice Ribbon Cutting

Southern Spice Ribbon Cutting

Posted on by Staff Report

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership welcomes Southern Spice Boutique to the historic courtsquare.  Southern Spice Boutique specializes in women and children’s clothing.  Owners, Ashley Shields and Santana Ware opened Southern Spice before Christmas last year.  Make a trip to Southern Spice, on the west side of the square, when you’re shopping for spring and summer clothing.

2 thoughts on “Southern Spice Ribbon Cutting

  2. Lamar Ware says:

    So proud of you darling,”love the life you live, and live the life you love” Southern Spice where everything’s nice as well as the price…….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*