Street closed in downtown Kosciusko

A portion of a street off the square in downtown Kosciusko is closed.

The section of Madison Street between Jefferson and Monroe is closed due to construction on the old Leonard’s building.

The building is being renovated to make way for the Mississippi Native American Museum.

The renovations include removing the roof and asbestos.

This closure, along with Jefferson Street being a one-way street at the corner, means there is no way to exit the square from the southwest.

Drivers should find a different route for their commute for the foreseeable future.