Structure Fire on Attala Road 2111

At 6:39 am Attala Deputies, Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Attala Road 2111 between Ethel and McCool. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a structure fully involved.

Director of Emergency Services Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that the small house was abandoned but being used as a storage shed.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 7:13 am. No injuries were reported. The fire will be under investigation by the Attala County Sheriff Department. No injuries were reported

All units cleared the scene at 8:10 am.