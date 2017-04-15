Subject Attempts to Flee from Police.

At 7:30 am Kosciusko Police were called to Glendale Apartments for a report of a disturbance. This was the second call of the morning to the same location concerning a subject with active arrest warrants. When Officers arrived on scene the subject attempted to flee on foot and Officers gave chase. They were soon spotted running through a yard on 43 North near the city limits. Officers in patrol units searching the area then pulled off the road and assisted in the chase on foot. During this time an auto accident, unrelated to the chase, took place at the scene. Attala Deputies were called to work the accident. The subject fleeing from officers was captured and taken into custody. No names were given and no injuries were reported.