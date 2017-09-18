Home » Local » Submit your Homecoming pictures!

Submit your Homecoming pictures!

Posted on by Breck Riley

It’s Homecoming week in Attala County.

Students and faculty at Kosciusko, Ethel, and McAdams are showing off their school spirit throughout the week before festivities culminate Friday night with Homecoming football games and the crowning of new queens.

BreezyNews.com wants to see the best pictures from students, teachers, principals, businesses and anyone else participating in Homecoming dress up days or spirit events.

Pictures can be submitted with the Submit News tab at the top of the Breezynews.com homepage or by emailing breezy@boswellmedia.net.

Show us your school spirit!

