Summer library program hosts Choctaw dancers

The Attala County Library Summer Library Program recently hosted members of the Mississppi Band of Choctaw Indians.



Approximately 200 children were able to experience traditional Choctaw dancing Tuesday, June 12 at the Attala County Coliseum.



Inky the Clown also entertained children during the June 19 program.

The next Summer Library event will feature illusionist Todd Smith. That program is set for Tuesday, June 26 at the Attala County Library.

For more information, like the Attala County Library on Facebook or call 662-289-5141.