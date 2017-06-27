Summer Library Program: Touch-a-Truck, June 27 (video)

Trucks, trucks, and more trucks were on display today at the Attala County Library’s Touch-a-Truck program.

The event was the final public Summer Library Program of the season.

Trucks and equipment from several local businesses and services filled the Kosciusko Junior High School parking lot downtown parking lot Thursday.



From police cars to firetrucks, children were allowed to climb into the driver’s seat of some of their favorite vehicle.

For more information on the Summer Library Program, visit the Attala County Library on Facebook.