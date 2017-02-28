Superintendent Contract Ending in June

According to a statement released by the Kosciusko School Board, Gina Smith will be out as Superintendent as of June 30th.

Official Release from Kosciusko School Board:

“The Board of Trustees of the Kosciusko School District and Kosciusko School District Superintendent, Gina Rogers Smith, have mutually agreed that Mrs. Smith will serve as Superintendent of the Kosciusko School District through June 30, 2017. Mrs. Smith will then be released from the remainder of her contract on June 30, 2017. The Board of Trustees will immediately begin a search for a new superintendent. The Board of Trustees appreciates the vision Mrs. Smith has shown for the improvement of the Kosciusko School District, and the many long hours she has worked on behalf of the District. “