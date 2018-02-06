Supervisors accept bids for work at Attala County Courthouse

During its first meeting of February, the Attala County Board of Supervisors accepted bids from four architecture firms on work to be done at the Attala County Courthouse.

The four firms were Belinda Stewart Architects (Eupora), McCarty Architects (Tupleo), Beard and Riser Architects (Oxford/Greenwood), and Pryor Morrow Architects (Columbus).

The board voted to take all firms under advisement for the allotted 30 days.

Other business covered during Monday’s meeting: