Suspended Drivers License and other recent arrests

On April 17, 2017, William McClelland, a 44-year-old white male, was arrested for no insurance, disregard for traffic device, and suspended driver’s license on North Wells Street by Officer Cody Williams.

Other recent arrests:

On April 17, 2017, Danielle Forrest, a 26-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court and false pretense on South Wells Street by Captain Bobby Land.

On April 15, 2017, Timothy Potts, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault, contempt of court, failure to stop motor vehicle, careless driving, no drivers license, no insurance, and disregard for traffic device on James Meredith Drive by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On April 17, 2017,ames Williams, a 60-year-old black male, was arrested for failure to appear in court by Lt. Tommy Clark. Mr. Williams was turned into the Kosciusko Police Department by his bonding agency.

On April 15, 2017, Willie McBride, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Resisting Arrest on Highway 43 North by Officer Devante Lewis.

On April 14, 2017, Edward Coats, an 18-year-old black male was arrested for obscene electronic communications on Attala Road 1169 by Investigator Greg Collins, with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Department.

On April 11, 2017, Calvin Johnson, a 32-year-old black male, was arrested for no drivers license, speeding, and no proof of insurance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Chase Voyles.

On April 9, 2017, David Leon Thompson, a 72-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (2nd Offense) and suspended drivers license on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Mac Burrell.

On April 9, 2017, Gwendolyn Foster, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for suspended drivers license on West Adams Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On April 5, 2017, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia on Veterans Memorial Drive by Investigator Collins.