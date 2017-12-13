Teen Library Council collects toys for local foster children

The Teen Library Council of the Attala County Library decided to spread Christmas cheer to foster kids of Attala County this year.

Jessica Oakes, Children and Youth Services Librarian, ordered 39 Christmas themed toys for teens to stuff for the children who are currently in foster care in Attala County.

Teens stuffed the animals during one of their meetings, and Mrs. Oakes delivered the toys on Monday, Dec. 11.

The stuffed toys will be given out at the children’s Christmas Party Thursday, Dec. 14.



For more information, visit the Attala County Library on Facebook.