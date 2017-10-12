Test your cooking skills at Autumn Arts Festival Battle of the Burgers & Chef’s Choice

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Autumn Arts Festival returns to Kosciusko Saturday, Oct. 21.

At this year’s event, chefs, cooking hobbyists, backyard enthusiasts and tailgaters will battle it ou in the Battle of the Burgers and Chef’s Choice cook off.

Battle of the Burgers and Chef’s Choice cook off rules:

All cooking is done on site. Cooking begins at 10 am.; one can arrive as early as 8am.

Cooks must bring all equipment required to prepare their choices.

You will have an allocated space to stay within; you may decorate your space however you wish.

Cooking may be done on charcoal or gas or by any other means BUT water and electricity are not provided.

Winners will be chosen in each category by a panel of judges. Entries will be judged on originality, taste and appearance.

To compete for Grand Champion, the cook must enter both categories.

Cooks are allowed to sell the day of the competition reserving sufficient food to be judged(at least 2 burgers for judging and enough Chef’s Choice for 6-7 judges); judging will begin at 1 pm for hamburgers and 1:30 for Chef’s Choice.

Neither the City of Kosciusko nor volunteers will be held responsible for loss, damage, theft, injury or accidents.

A mandatory cook meeting with be held at 9:00 Saturday morning at KAP office (101 North Natchez Street)

Entry fee is $20 and that covers both categories.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981 or visit www.kosytrace.com.