The Attala County Fire Department is hiring

The Attala County Fire Department is taking applications for the position of entry-level firefighter.

Entry-level firefighters provide fire and rescue services to Attala County. This includes fire suppression, rescue, and fire prevention.

Applicants should be in sound physical condition and capable of working in high heat to freezing temperatures, heights, small/confined spaces, and other hazardous environments.

Employees at the Attala County Fire Department work a rotating 24-hours on/48-hours off schedule, and must be able to work effectively within a team dynamic.

Minimal Requirements:

Between the ages of 21-35

Valid Mississippi Drivers License with good driving record

Must pass extensive, confidential background investigation (No felonies and/or repeat offenses)

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent

Must be a resident of Attala County (or become one within 6 months)

Must be a citizen of the United States (Fluent in English, both written and spoken)

Must pass all written, physical, and skills testing required by the Attala County Fire Department

Must pass a medical physical and drug screen

Applications can be picked up at the Attala County Fire Department Station #1 at 216 West Jefferson St. Kosciusko, MS.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 pm Friday, April 6.