Breezy 101 put the wraps on the 2016 edition of the Christmas Memory Game Wednesday morning.

The grand prize was given away live on air at the Attala County Co-Op.

After it was all said and done, Ms. Jean Mallet was announced at the grand prize winner.

She takes home a homemade wooden storage bench from the Attala County Co-Op.

Thanks to everyone who played the 2016 Christmas Memory Game.