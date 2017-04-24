The Kosciusko Exchange Names Youth of the Year

Kosciusko Exchange Club recently held a banquet to celebrate many milestones. This year, the Exchange club celebrates 65 years of service. Mr. William Roby is the only charter member left in the club. Exchange members voted to name the annual Youth of the Year Scholarship the “William Roby Youth of the Year Scholarship” in his honor. This year’s scholarship winner was Albertina Veasley. Albertina was one of the Youths of the Month selected during the school year. She, along with her 6 peers competed by writing an essay. Albertina plans to continue her education at Holmes Community College and study criminal justice. She was awarded a $1000 scholarship. For more information about the Exchange Club and its scholarships, visit with the club on any Wednesday at noon at Rib Alley.