The Lady Bulldogs season comes to a end.

The Lady Bulldogs come into semifinal action against the Lady Wolves. The First quarter was an amazing sight as both teams were well matched and went back and forth ending the quarter in a tie (14-14). The second quarter both teams continued to give the crowd a show ended with the score being (26-27). The Lady Bulldogs fought hard to lessen the deficit in the third quarter that ended with the score being (43-43). The Bulldogs lost control of the game in the fourth by being able to come back from the deficit. The Lady Bulldogs lose in semifinal action with the score being (57-63) and ending their season with a (18-9) record.