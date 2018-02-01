Three people are behind bars on armed robbery charges.
Chief Herbert Dew tells Breezy News that the incident took place at a residence on Goodman Street. The call came in on Tuesday night about 10:00 pm.
After arriving on scene the victim told officers three black males came to his residence. After a short time the three robbed him at gunpoint of his personal property that consisted of a wallet and money. The three then left on foot.
The victim gave a good description of the suspects. Shortly after officers Voyles and Lewis were able to locate the three on Clark Road and they were taken into custody without incident.
According to Investigator Greg Collins the three arrested included:Trishun Malone, 19 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for Armed Robbery by Officer Chase Voyles.
Rayshon Veasley, 17 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery by Officer Chase Voyles.
2 thoughts on “Three Arrested for Armed Robbery (Audio)”
Gail Rawson says:
Thanks KPD
Spencer D Farmer says:
Good job KPD!