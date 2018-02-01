Three Arrested for Armed Robbery (Audio)

According to Investigator Greg Collins the three arrested included:Trishun Malone, 19 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for Armed Robbery by Officer Chase Voyles.

Jermel Ball, 18 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery by Officer Chase Voyles.

Rayshon Veasley, 17 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery by Officer Chase Voyles.

All Subjects are being held in the Leake County Jail on a $50.000.00 bond.