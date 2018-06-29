Three Arrested on Burglary Charges

Three people are behind bars after burglary call.



The Attala County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people after a call to a residence on Highway 35 North.



Sheriff Tim Nail said his department received a call of three people who had been chased off when they were found attempting to steal some metal from a home. When deputies responded, they were told that the individuals were spotted and still in the area. Officers searched and were able to locate the suspects in question.



Three people have been charged in connection with the theft.



24 year old Lizanbra Guevara has been charged with 1 count each of possession of marijuana, petty larceny, and trespassing.

45 year old William Potts Jr. has been charged with 1 count each of burglary, petty larceny, and trespassing.



34 year old Michael Bassett has been charged with 1 count each of burglary, petty larceny, and trespassing. (Not pictured)



Sheriff Nail tells Breezy News that the three are suspects in a string of burglaries that have occurred over the last few months on Highway 43 South. Nail said the three were all from the Flora area in Madison County. It is possible that they have been taking the stolen metal back south to several different scrap yards.

