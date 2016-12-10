Home » Local » Three children dead in Attala County house fire

Three children dead in Attala County house fire

Posted on by Breck Riley

Three children are dead following an early morning house fire in northern Attala County.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said firefighters and Attala deputies were called to a house on fire with children inside on Attala Road 3217 just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Townsend said the house had already collapsed when firefighters arrived on scene.

After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, Townsend said they located the deceased children and turned the investigation over to Attala County Coroner Sam Bell and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nil said the children ranged in age from four to 11.

Breezynews will continue to follow this story.

28 thoughts on “Three children dead in Attala County house fire

    • Gail Bouldin says:

      Christina, as the mother you have a right to know. Call the police station or sheriffs office or go there and talk with them.

    • landon tindoll says:

      I’m so so so so so so sorry for your list Caleb was one of my good friends in going to miss him verry much how’s Madelyn doing it must be heart breaking for her and what about Justin is he okay Caleb and his little brother looked so much alike I just want you to know you have people behind you to break your fall I’m so sorry for your lost

    • Destiny milstead says:

      I’m sorry to hear what happened but we are taking up donations for their family at Carmack fish house I wasn’t able to donate a lot lastnight but I’m putting my whole pay towards it and if you ever need any prayers feel free to come and we’ll pray with you.

  5. Judy Moore says:

    Such a tragedy right here at Christmas time or anytime to lose a child !! My heart hurts for you !! My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you!! I am so sorry Christina !!

    • A Mom says:

      I don’t know this family but your comment is horrific! To throw any kind of “what if” in there is just beyond cold hearted. The grief of losing a child, in this case 3 children, in any manner, much less a house fire, is unbearable enough, without telling a parent “if you had just done this instead of that”….do you not think these things, and then some, will run through their own minds for the rest of their lives?. Not one person has the power to know what each day will bring. Now is the time for sincere prayers, love, and emotional support, not badgering them in their hour of grief. I can not imagine what this family is going through right now…. Lifting them up in prayer for strength, courage, comfort, and peace.

      • bulldogfan says:

        Read these words that ” A Mom ” has posted. The are so true. Please don’t speak ill of others, don’t blame anyone, just take comfort in knowing that these children are in the arms of angels now.
        I pray for all family members and may God help you all through these sad times ahead.

      • CSB says:

        Family issues are personal in nature and this is not the forum for such drama. It is not about you, your side of the drama, or your opinion. Quit adding to the pain suffered by all involved. Also, BreezyNews, I have had comments moderated out before for far less than this vitriol. Better moderation on your part will keep the drama to a minimum.

  14. Debbie Evans says:

    My neice was told she didn’t have a right to go to Joshua’s funeral . Lady she may not have raised him the last several years but until you know the circumstances don’t mistreat her . She’s still his mother & she still loved him & has feelings . There’s things you nor I know .
    This was a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened at all .
    Thanks, Debbie Evans

