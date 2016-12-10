Three children dead in Attala County house fire

Three children are dead following an early morning house fire in northern Attala County.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said firefighters and Attala deputies were called to a house on fire with children inside on Attala Road 3217 just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Townsend said the house had already collapsed when firefighters arrived on scene.

After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, Townsend said they located the deceased children and turned the investigation over to Attala County Coroner Sam Bell and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nil said the children ranged in age from four to 11.

Breezynews will continue to follow this story.