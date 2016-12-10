Three children are dead following an early morning house fire in northern Attala County.
Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said firefighters and Attala deputies were called to a house on fire with children inside on Attala Road 3217 just after midnight on Saturday morning.
Townsend said the house had already collapsed when firefighters arrived on scene.
After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, Townsend said they located the deceased children and turned the investigation over to Attala County Coroner Sam Bell and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nil said the children ranged in age from four to 11.
Breezynews will continue to follow this story.
28 thoughts on “Three children dead in Attala County house fire”
Christina leach says:
Please let me know more details when you guys get it I’m not in contact with his dad but the oldest child was my son
Just another mom says:
Praying for you. May God bless you and keep you.
Gail Bouldin says:
Christina, as the mother you have a right to know. Call the police station or sheriffs office or go there and talk with them.
Jamie Jamieson says:
not the mother of the oldest!! Rachel is the mother, my brother is the dad.
Debbie Evans says:
With tears falling she just made a mistake . Joshua was Christinas oldest .
Jamie Jamieson says:
caleb was your son? His father, josh, knows about this.
landon tindoll says:
I’m so so so so so so sorry for your list Caleb was one of my good friends in going to miss him verry much how’s Madelyn doing it must be heart breaking for her and what about Justin is he okay Caleb and his little brother looked so much alike I just want you to know you have people behind you to break your fall I’m so sorry for your lost
KATHY Hudgins says:
Prayers for all this family and friends
Destiny milstead says:
I’m sorry to hear what happened but we are taking up donations for their family at Carmack fish house I wasn’t able to donate a lot lastnight but I’m putting my whole pay towards it and if you ever need any prayers feel free to come and we’ll pray with you.
Lisa Cauthen says:
Such a tragedy when children or loss at anytime!!!!! My heart felt prayers to the family left behind…
Sybil Hood says:
Prayers.
Tammy Pearson says:
Such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers for all family and friends of these children. So sad.
Judy Moore says:
Such a tragedy right here at Christmas time or anytime to lose a child !! My heart hurts for you !! My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you!! I am so sorry Christina !!
Debbie Evans says:
Such sweet children . I was great aunt Debbie .
Wimpy Chambers says:
Praying for all
Billy Miller says:
I’m so sorry for the loss of these children. The families are in my prayers.
A Mom says:
I don’t know this family but your comment is horrific! To throw any kind of “what if” in there is just beyond cold hearted. The grief of losing a child, in this case 3 children, in any manner, much less a house fire, is unbearable enough, without telling a parent “if you had just done this instead of that”….do you not think these things, and then some, will run through their own minds for the rest of their lives?. Not one person has the power to know what each day will bring. Now is the time for sincere prayers, love, and emotional support, not badgering them in their hour of grief. I can not imagine what this family is going through right now…. Lifting them up in prayer for strength, courage, comfort, and peace.
bulldogfan says:
Read these words that ” A Mom ” has posted. The are so true. Please don’t speak ill of others, don’t blame anyone, just take comfort in knowing that these children are in the arms of angels now.
I pray for all family members and may God help you all through these sad times ahead.
CSB says:
Family issues are personal in nature and this is not the forum for such drama. It is not about you, your side of the drama, or your opinion. Quit adding to the pain suffered by all involved. Also, BreezyNews, I have had comments moderated out before for far less than this vitriol. Better moderation on your part will keep the drama to a minimum.
Tina Farmer says:
Praying for all, I don’t know this family, but my hearts breaks for them all. God be with you all.
Tee says:
He makes no mistakes, stop the fighting over these kids. Let them grieve in peace, you can’t say something positive, say nothing.
Debbie Evans says:
Amen
A Mom says:
Our thoughts and prayers are with this family!
jonesjones says:
Unnecessary TRAGEDY!!!!
jonesjones says:
Unnecessary TRAGEDY!!!
Debbie Evans says:
My neice was told she didn’t have a right to go to Joshua’s funeral . Lady she may not have raised him the last several years but until you know the circumstances don’t mistreat her . She’s still his mother & she still loved him & has feelings . There’s things you nor I know .
This was a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened at all .
Thanks, Debbie Evans