Three in a row? Whippet powerlifter looks to capture another state title

Kosciusko Whippet powerlifter Lyntez Merritt is looking to claim his third straight state championship.

The senior will compete Friday in the state competition at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Standing at 5’5 and weighing 104-pounds, Merritt might not look like your stereotypical powerlifter, but head coach Perry Murphy says what he lacks in build, he makes up for with talent.

“He’s gifted,” said Murphy. “He’s just got some God given talent and strength.”

That talent has carried Merritt, who competes in the 114-pound division, to a two-year undefeated streak, four regional records, and two straight state titles.

If he is able to win the state meet Friday, he will have gone undefeated his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

But going for a three-peat is never easy. Murphy said they have their work cut out for them at the state meet.

“The boy from Pontotoc (Anthony Pereira) is going to be very competitive. If they both have a good day, it’s going to be a heck of a meet.”

The competition with Pereira is something Merritt has embraced.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a real real [sic] close competition. I’m looking forward to it,” Merritt said.

He also said he’s “somewhere in the middle” when it comes to being nervous and/or excited about the idea of a three-peat.

The competition will begin at 8:30 Friday morning. The medal ceremony is scheduled for approximately 2:00 pm.

Lyntez Merritt powerlifting stats: