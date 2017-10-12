Three Transported From South Natchez MVA

At 11:51 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle MVA at the intersection of South Natchez and South Street. The caller said there were injuries in the accident.

Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the roadway and the second having crashed into God’s Corner Gift Shop. Both autos had heavy damage. MedStat called to a second medical unit to assist in transport of patients.

According to Captain Gant with City Fire, three patients were transported to Baptist-Attala for treatment.

There is no word on the exact cause of the accident. The Kosciusko Police Department is in charge of the investigation.