Three Vehicle MVA Sends One Patient to UMC (Video)

At 3:45 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a three vehicle MVA on Highway 12 west at the new bypass. Sheriff Tim Nail was on scene and notified responding units that they had one with a head injury. The patient was transported priority two to the University Medical Center in Jackson. The extent of their injury is not known at this time.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that the car, that was traveling west, was stopped waiting to turn on the bypass. Their vehicle was then struck from the rear pushing them in to the opposing lane and into the path of an oncoming pickup. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.